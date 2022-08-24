Milind Soman recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and could not contain his excitement. As today, the fitness enthusiast shared a picture of himself posing with PM at the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi. Along with it, via his caption, he also thanked the politician for promoting Yoga and Ayurveda across the country. Captain Vyom: Milind Soman’s '90s Show To Be Adapted Into Five-Part Film And Web Series!

Milina Soman and PM Narendra Modi:

Was so happy to meet Hon PM @narendramodi at @PMOIndia after the #UnityRun and discover a mutual interest in ancient Indian traditions of sport, health & fitness :) i thanked him for all he is doing to promote Yoga and Ayurveda across the country @FitIndiaOff #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/yDXbUf8IfV — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 24, 2022

