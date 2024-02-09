Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is currently running in theatres and the sci-fi romantic comedy has opened to mixed response from the audience. However, Mira Rajput has a different take. She has showered praises on the film and hailed it as a ‘complete laughter riot’. Only that, Mira even couldn’t stop praising her hubby’s commendable performance. She labelled him as ‘The OG Lover Boy’. Check out her post below: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Sci-Fi Romantic Comedy Receives Negative Response From Critics.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review By Mira Rajput

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@mira.kapoor)

