At the Miss World 2023 press conference in New Delhi, Karolina Bielawska, Miss World 2022 shared that she is a true Priyanka Chopra fan and would love to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan someday. The 24-year-old even expressed her desire to work with her in a film. The diva also opened up about her love for Indian food, Bollywood and her fitness mantra. Watch the video to know more. Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska in India, Reigning Miss World Meets Goa CM Pramod Sawant (View Pics).

