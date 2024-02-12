Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty, who was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after complaining of severe chest pain, is now “quite stable”, according to a hospital official. The 73-year-old actor-turned-politician’s health condition has shown improvement. In a show of support, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh visited Chakraborty at the hospital. The visit underscores the close ties within the party ranks and the concern for the veteran actor’s health. Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: Veteran Actor Diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke but Condition Stable, Says Apollo Hospital.

Mithun Chakraborty Health Update

VIDEO | BJP MP Dilip Ghosh meets actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty at Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. The health condition of veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has improved, and he is "quite stable", an official said on Sunday. Chakraborty, 73, was admitted to… pic.twitter.com/FNIJPKpF9c — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)