On February 10, Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a Kolkata hospital after being diagnosed with an Ischaemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke). Actress Debashree Roy, his Shastri co-star, visited him and shared positive news; according to Zoom, she mentioned his stable condition despite discomfort from decreased sugar levels. Roy noted his transfer out of the ICU, and director Pathikrit Basu expressed relief, indicating Chakraborty's intention to return to set soon, suggesting hope for his recovery and a potential resumption of filming activities. Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: Veteran Actor Diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke but Condition Stable, Says Apollo Hospital.

Debashree Roy Visits Mithun Chakraborty:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)