Deepika Padukone is enjoying her pregnancy to the fullest. On February 29, 2024, the actress and her husband, Ranveer Singh, delighted fans by sharing the happiest news of their life. Dropping a collaborative post, the couple shared that they will be parents for the first time and expect to deliver the baby in September 2024. Since then, the mom-to-be has been sharing sweat sneak peeks of her pregnancy journey for her fans. Now, the actress has dropped a picture of her new hobby, which she is trying to master. Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 16, the mom-to-be shared a glimpse of her unfinished piece of embroidery, in which we can spot motifs of different colours. Sharing the picture, Deepika wrote, "Hopefully, I'll be able to share the completed version!" Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Glows in Stunning Vacation Snap Clicked by Her Husband Ranveer Singh, Actress Flaunts Her Tan Lines.

Check Out Deepika Padukone’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)