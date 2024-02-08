Yami Gautam is expecting first child with her husband Aditya Dhar. The couple shared the good news today, February 8, at the trailer launch of Article 370. During the media interaction, the mom-to-be shared her experience about the filming for Article 370 during pregnancy. She said, “Plus the firsts are always challenging. If you ask me about motherhood and everything coming together, I really don’t know what I would’ve had Aditya not been there by my side.” Yami Gautam Pregnant: Video of Aditya Dhar Offering His Wife a Cushion for Comfort Is Pure Husband Goals – WATCH.

Pregnant Yami Gautam

