Actor Dev Patel recently made headlines as he received a standing ovation at the SXSW Film & TV Festival 2024 for his debut directorial venture, Monkey Man. Dev, who also features in the action thriller, conducted an AMA session on Reddit ahead of the film's release. In the AMA session, one of the users asked about his favourite Bollywood films and if any of them inspired him in writing/direction for Monkey Man, to which Dev responded, "Anything Shah Rukh Khan does." Dev Patel's Monkey Man will be released on April 5. Monkey Man: Dev Patel Receives Standing Ovation at SXSW Film & TV Festival for His Feature Directorial Debut (Watch Video).

Check Out the Conversation Here:

Dev Patel on Reddit AMA said that his favourite Bollywood movies are anything that #ShahRukhKhan does. ~ Writer / Director of #MonkeyMan. pic.twitter.com/Vyf5shpzll — SRK's Diary (@SRKsDiary) March 29, 2024

