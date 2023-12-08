Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram to share a captivating picture alongside Diljit Dosanjh, both elegantly dressed in white and striking a pose against a neon-lit backdrop. In the heartfelt caption, Mouni expressed her admiration for Diljit, describing him as an artist who dances through life, facing challenges and joys with equal enthusiasm. She conveyed her gratitude for the opportunity to cross paths and collaborate with such a vibrant artist. Mouni also hinted at something exciting on the horizon, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the revelation in the coming days, "weeks, or perhaps months". Mouni Roy Looks Ethereal in Floral White and Yellow Saree Paired With a Neck Plunging Blouse.

View Mouni Roy's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

