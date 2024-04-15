Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will share the screen space in Mr and Mrs Mahi, one of the year's most anticipated films. Just a few days back, the makers teased the audiences with an official announcement and the release date. On April 15, the makers dropped a new poster introducing the film's lead characters. Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and dropped a new poster for the film. In the poster, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor could be seen facing backwards in a stadium in number 7 jersey, cheering for team India. Sharing the poster, Karan Johar wrote, "It’s time to follow YOUR dreams, the field is yours to own! #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on May 31st, 2024!". Directed by Sharan Sharma and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, Mr and Mrs Mahi releases in the theatres on May 31, 2024. Mr and Mrs Mahi Postponed; Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Film to Now Release in Theatres on May 31, 2024 (View Poster).

Mr and Mrs Mahi New Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)