Mrunal Thakur has won hearts not only with her performances on-screen, but even with her humble gestures off-screen. The actress, whose film Family Star released in theatres on April 5, was seen posing for pictures with a little fan. Video of Mrunal circulating on the internet showcases her carrying a baby and posing for pictures. As the little munchkin’s family capture moments, the cameramen in the background are heard screaming Mrunal’s name, requesting her to pose. The actress asks them to not shout saying, ‘Shh.. baby hai’. Mrunal Thakur Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai Post Family Star Release; Actress Poses With Loved Ones for Paparazzi (Watch Video).

Mrunal Thakur With A Baby

