Mrunal Thakur joined Aditya Roy Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Tamil film Thandam. The flick is to be directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. The Hindi remake of the thriller is yet to be titled. The shoot of the movie will kickstart in October, 2021 at Delhi.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

