The Ambani family is making headlines as Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani celebrate their pre-wedding in Jamnagar. Celebrities from all over the world are attending the festivities. A video of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's performance has gone viral on social media. The clip shares a humorous exchange as they discuss the sangeet night. Mukesh plays a don, but Nita keeps giving him orders, leading Mukesh to joke that she's the real 'Don' of their house. We must admit that their Bollywood-style act is definitely a hit. Anant Ambani Gets Emotional As He Talks About His Health Issues In Pre-Wedding Speech, Leaves Father Mukesh Ambani in Tears (Watch Video).

Mukesh Ambani As Don

Even Mukesh Ambani did a better Don than Ranveer Singh 😆🤣 pic.twitter.com/4rkFP1pQcz — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) March 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)