In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai Police has disclosed images of the two suspects who discharged firearms outside the residence of actor Salman Khan on Sunday, April 14. The released photographs portray the suspects moving towards Bandra Railway Station. Surveillance footage captures both individuals donning caps and backpacks, with one clad in a white T-shirt, black jacket, and denim, while the other sports a red T-shirt and denim attire. Additionally, the police, having retrieved a two-wheeler suspected to have been utilised by the assailants, have escalated their pursuit of the perpetrators and an investigation is underway. Salman Khan Death Threat: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility for Firing Outside Bollywood Actor's Residence, Says 'First and Final Warning' in Facebook Post

Suspects' Picture Who Opened Fire Outside Salman Khan's House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)