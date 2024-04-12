Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat had shot to fame for their sizzling onscreen chemistry in the film Murder. The co-stars were spotted enjoying a heartwarming reunion at film producer Anand Pandit’s daughter’s wedding reception, that took place in Mumbai on April 11. A video circulating online captures Emraan and Mallika, both blushing and laughing, as they pose for pictures with the paparazzi at the venue. The video showcases the duo sharing light-hearted moments after a long time. Video of Shah Rukh Khan Obliging To Take a Selfie With Anand Pandit’s Daughter Onstage at Her Wedding Reception Is Winning Hearts – WATCH.

Emraan Hashmi & Mallika Sherawat

