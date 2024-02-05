A promo for Murder Mubarak has been released, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor. Set to release on Netflix on March 15, the short video offers a glimpse into the gripping murder investigation, with Tripathi captivating audiences as a non-traditional cop tackling the case's complexities. Murder Mubarak: Sara Ali Khan Wraps Up First Schedule of Homi Adajania Directorial.

Watch Murder Mubarak Announcement Teaser

Itne saare colorful kirdaar, aur ye sab aapko badhai dene aaye hai - MURDER MUBARAK! #MurderMubarak, coming on 15th March, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/uecFCkc4RH — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 5, 2024

