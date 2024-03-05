Murder Mubarak Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Set To Hunt Down the Killer in This Star-Studded Netflix Film Featuring Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor and Others (Watch Video)

Murder Mubarak is the upcoming murder mystery that is set to premiere on Netflix. It will debut on the OTT platform on March 15.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 05, 2024 02:10 PM IST

Murder Mubarak is the upcoming murder mystery helmed by Homi Adajania. The trailer of this Netflix film offers a glimpse into the murder that occurred at the Royal Delhi Club and follows ACP Bhavani Singh (Pankaj Tripathi) as he is tasked with hunting down the killer. Combining suspense and comedy, the trailer also features Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Dimple Kapadia, among others. With each club member emerging as a suspect, ACP Bhavani Singh faces the daunting challenge of unravelling the mystery. Murder Mubarak: Netflix Drops Solo Posters of Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia and Others From Homi Adajania’s Mystery Thriller (View Pics).

Watch The Trailer Of Murder Mubarak Below:

Currency Price Change

