Orry took to social media to celebrate his bestie Nysa Devgan’s 21st birthday by sharing some cherished moments they’ve had together. The pictures showcase their bond through a collection of epic memories, including trips, casual outings and more. He wished Nysa, calling her ‘My Sweet Little Pie’, making the birthday celebration even more memorable. Ajay Devgn’s Birthday Post for His ‘Little Girl’ Nysa Devgan Is All About Unconditional Love!

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@orry)

