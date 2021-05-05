Twitter has been abuzz ever since a fake report of Lucky Ali's death started to float around Tuesday evening. His fans flooded the social media platform with condolence for him. Actress Nafisa Ali, however, quashed these rumours later in the day.

She revealed that Lucky Ali is doing fine and has not contracted Covid either, as reported in the news.

Check Out Her Tweet Here:

Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family . No Covid . In good health. — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) May 4, 2021

