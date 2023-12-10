Nawazuddin Siddiqui celebrated his daughter Shora Siddiqui's 14th birthday with a heartwarming Instagram video. The montage captured their close bond through candid moments—Shora dancing, goofing around, and sharing special times with her father. From singing and dancing to biking and traveling, it's evident they share a beautiful father-daughter connection. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday: From Munnabhai MBBS to Dev D, 5 Times Afwaah Actor Played Nameless Characters Before He Found Recognition.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shares a Heartfelt Video Of Daughter Shora:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)