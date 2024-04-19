Sanjay Kumar Singh, the Indian Police Force (IPS) officer who led a special investigation team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to probe Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan's role in drugs raid case and found him innocent, has taken a voluntary retirement from the service for "personal reasons". Singh is a 1996 batch IPS officer from Orrisa cadre, heading the NCB's southwest and southern region as its DDG. Singh told PTI that he sought voluntary retirement from service (VRS) on purely "personal grounds" and that he has applied for the same on February 29. Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi’s Pic With a Mystery Man Goes Viral.

NCB’s Sanjay Singh Who Gave Clean Chit to Aryan Khan Take Voluntary Retirement

