Neetu Kapoor recently posted a heartwarming throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor on Instagram. The photo features a childhood moment of the two sisters posing with their cousins Nitasha Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. While posting the click on her Instagram story, Neetu Kapoor tagged Karisma, Kareena, Nikhil and Nitasha and captioned it, "The Cuties." The Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu Starrer to Hit Big Screens on March 2024 – Deets Inside.

Check Out Neetu Kapoor's Instagram Status Here:

Karisma, Kareena, Nikhil and Nitasha (Photo Credits: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram Status)

