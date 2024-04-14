Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are marking their second wedding anniversary on April 14. To celebrate the occasion, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor shared a delightful snapshot of the couple on her Instagram. In the image, Alia dons an orange outfit while Ranbir wears a white kurta, both beaming with joy as they clasp their hands. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Celebrate Eid at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment.

Neetu Kapoor Shared Old Pic Of Ranbir And Alia

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

