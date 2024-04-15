The Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 14 was a rollercoaster ride. Both teams had the best performance in the match, but MSD Dhoni's CSK was the better side, and they won the thrilling game. Numerous Bollywood celebrities added their glamour at the stadium, and among them, Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the spotlight. Kareena Kapoor was joined by Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, John Abraham and Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar at the stadium to cheer for Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians. Despite Rohit Sharma's marvellous 105 off 63 balls, CSK won the match by 20 runs. On April 15, Neha Dhupia took to her social media to share glimpses from yesterday's match. Sharing a couple of pictures and a video featuring her husband, Angad Bedi, John Abraham and Kareena Kapoor on Instagram, Neha Dhupia wrote, "My very own #highlights from last evening! Love the sport… loved the energy … loved our #crew ". Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Neha Dhupia and Others Spotted at Diljit Dosanjh's Concert (Watch Videos).

Check Out Neha Dhupia’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)