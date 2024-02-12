Move over, Super Bowl adverts! It's time for Ranveer Singh and adult film star Johnny Sins to shine. In a hilarious twist of fate, Ranveer and Sins team up for a men's health brand advertisement that's as desi and cheesy as it gets. Viewers on X (previously known as Twitter) are left in stitches, wondering what on earth brought these two together in an Indian commercial. Social media erupts with shock and laughter, with one user hilariously pointing out that the world was ready for Ryan Reynold and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3 trailer, but certainly not for Johnny Sins in an Indian ad alongside Ranveer Singh. It's a crossover no one saw coming, and it's got everyone talking and laughing for all the unexpected reasons. Ranveer Singh and Porn Star Johnny Sins Feature in a Funny 'Bold Care' Ad That Trolls Daily Soap (Watch Video).

Biggest Crossover:

Biggest crossover : Deadpool X Wolverine ❌ Johnny Sins X Ranveer Singh 👇pic.twitter.com/xffS17Rehb — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) February 12, 2024

Another Level Advertisement:

I imagined Ranveer Singh in daily soap of Ekta Kapoor But Johnny Sins Was Never In My Wildest Dream Another Level Advertising 😂pic.twitter.com/VlWJcYHBav — N E O 🌟 (@TheSavageNeo) February 12, 2024

Surprised Enough?

BRO WHAT IN THE WORLD JOHNNY SINS DOING IN INDIAN COMMERCIAL WITH RANVEER SINGH 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pvP6GsyzwT — Flirt (@titsandclit) February 12, 2024

We Don't Know What To Expect...

later 2024 elections Pawan Kalyan will be the popular person than Johnny Sins 🙂🙌🫦pic.twitter.com/7JissawqkQ — Yeswanth(యశ్వంత్) (@yeswanth86) February 12, 2024

Such Truth

seeing ranveer & johnny sins in an indian commercial together was not in my 2024 bucket list 🙃pic.twitter.com/vtwyRNv9zR — 𝐇𝐀𝐊𝐔𝐍𝐀-𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐀 (@noworriesbehpy) February 12, 2024

