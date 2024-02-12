Move over, Super Bowl adverts! It's time for Ranveer Singh and adult film star Johnny Sins to shine. In a hilarious twist of fate, Ranveer and Sins team up for a men's health brand advertisement that's as desi and cheesy as it gets. Viewers on X (previously known as Twitter) are left in stitches, wondering what on earth brought these two together in an Indian commercial. Social media erupts with shock and laughter, with one user hilariously pointing out that the world was ready for Ryan Reynold and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3 trailer, but certainly not for Johnny Sins in an Indian ad alongside Ranveer Singh. It's a crossover no one saw coming, and it's got everyone talking and laughing for all the unexpected reasons.  Ranveer Singh and Porn Star Johnny Sins Feature in a Funny 'Bold Care' Ad That Trolls Daily Soap (Watch Video).

