Marking a special occasion for romantics, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to express her delight about her iconic film, Jab We Met, re-releasing in theatres today as part of PVR INOX's Valentine's Film Festival. The actress shared a captivating video montage showcasing the movie's most memorable scenes, accompanied by the heartfelt caption, "Never gets old… by god." Shahid Kapoor Surprises Fans by Making an Unplanned Appearance on Last Day of Jab We Met Screening in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Jab We Met at Valentine’s Film Festival:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)