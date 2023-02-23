Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun, who got hitched on February 23, made their first pubic appearance at their post-wedding bash in Mumbai. The newlyweds were clicked in the city posing for the paps at their sundowner party organised for family and close pals. While Maanvi was seen in a pink lehenga set, Varun, on the other hand, opted for a black suit. Check it out! Maanvi Gagroo Marries Beau Kumar Varun; Shares Her Wedding Photos on Instagram.

Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar:

