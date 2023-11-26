Nikhita Gandhi has released a statement following the tragic deaths of four students during her concert in Kochi on November 25 evening. The unfortunate incident occurred as a stampede unfolded at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) annual festival. Nikhita, known for her notable songs such as ''Leke Prabhu Ka Naam'' (Tiger 3), ''Tere Pyaar Mein'' (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar), was scheduled to perform at a techfest. However, the joyous occasion took a tragic turn when a stampede ensued. Following the distressing incident, Nikhita took to her Instagram to express being 'heartbroken and devastated.' 'Kya Baat Hai' Singer Nikhita Gandhi All Set For Live Shows In Different Cities Across The Country

