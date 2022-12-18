Trinamool Congress MP and former Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan has slammed BJP leaders for their remarks over Pathaan song “Besharam Rang” and Deepika Padukone’s bikini outfit. She told NDTV, “They have a problem with women wearing hijab. They have a problem with women wearing bikini. It is them who are telling the new-age women of India what to wear.” Actress–Politician Ramya aka Divya Spandana Lashes Out at Trolls for Shaming Women in Showbiz, Says ‘Freedom of Choice Is Our Basic Right’.

Nusrat Jahan On Besharam Rang Song Controversy

#NDTVExclusive | "BJP has a problem with women wearing hijabs and women wearing bikinis. Are they going to tell the new-age women of India what to wear?": TMC MP Nussrat Jahan (@nusratchirps) on the row over Shah Rukh Khan starrer '#Pathaan' pic.twitter.com/voOOHTw9UZ — NDTV (@ndtv) December 16, 2022

