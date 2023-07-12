A movie titled Nyay: The Justice, based on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was released on the OTT platform Lapalap in June 2021. SSR’s father had filed application seeking interlocutry injunction against film’s director and producers alleging that the movie was made without seeking the actor’s legal representatives’ permission. As per report shared by Live Law, the Delhi HC has dismissed the plea filed by SSR’s father and has refused to injunct further telecast of Nyay: The Justice. The Court said, “The movie cannot be said to be infracting Article 19(2) of the Constitution of India. Injuncting further dissemination of the movie would, therefore, infract the defendants‘ rights under Article 19(1)(a).” Nyay: The Justice Does Not Contain Sushant Singh Rajput Name or Likeness: Filmmakers to HC.

Delhi High Court On Film Based On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Life

Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed the interlocutory injunction against continued streaming of the film by producers and director. “To fasten a legal right on something as fleeting as celebrity status, to my mind, appears an oxymoron,” the court said. — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 12, 2023

Court: That apart, even assuming, arguendo, that the impugned film does infract the publicity rights of SSR, or defames him, the infracted right is personal to SSR, and cannot be said to have been inherited by the plaintiff (SSR’s father). #SushantSinghRajput — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 12, 2023

