A movie titled Nyay: The Justice, based on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was released on the OTT platform Lapalap in June 2021. SSR’s father had filed application seeking interlocutry injunction against film’s director and producers alleging that the movie was made without seeking the actor’s legal representatives’ permission. As per report shared by Live Law, the Delhi HC has dismissed the plea filed by SSR’s father and has refused to injunct further telecast of Nyay: The Justice. The Court said, “The movie cannot be said to be infracting Article 19(2) of the Constitution of India. Injuncting further dissemination of the movie would, therefore, infract the defendants‘ rights under Article 19(1)(a).” Nyay: The Justice Does Not Contain Sushant Singh Rajput Name or Likeness: Filmmakers to HC.

Delhi High Court On Film Based On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Life

