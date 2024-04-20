On the occasion of Nysa Devgan’s 21st birthday, her mother Kajol took to social media to share heartwarming wishes and adorable pictures. Expressing love and pride, Kajol affectionately referred to Nysa as her ‘darling’ in the heartfelt post. The actress wrote, “Happy 21st my darling.. may u always smile and laugh with this same joie de vivre through life..” Ahead of Nysa Devgan's 21st Birthday, Kajol Pens an Endearing Note Describing Her Love For Daughter (View Pic).

Kajol’s Birthday Post For Nysa Devgan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

