Mrunal Thakur's old video criticising media bias towards star kids in Bollywood has gone viral. While acknowledging nepotism's existence, she argues that audiences and media also contribute by amplifying their interest in these celebrities' lives. "It's not their fault," she says, referring to star kids. "They come from film families, but it's us, the general public, who are so engrossed in knowing about their lives." In the clip, Thakur further recounts an incident where, after winning the Best Actress Critics Award, some media outlets allegedly cut her interview short to pursue Janhvi Kapoor, who won an award in a different category. This raises questions about media priorities and the perpetuation of nepotism in the industry. Mrunal Thakur's Sex Scene Leaked From Lust Stories 2? Here's The Truth Behind The Hot Viral Video - WATCH.

Old Video of Mrunal Thakur on Nepotism Goes Viral:

