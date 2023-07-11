Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 teaser was unveiled by the makers on July 11. The first glimpse into Amit Rai's directorial sees Akki as an convincing Lord Shiva. The teaser looks impressive with the actor flaunting his toned body along with long dreadlocks. On the other hand, Pankaj Tripathi is seen as devotee of Mahadev. Now, as soon as, Oh My God 2 teaser was out, fans gave it a thumbs up. Here, check out how netizens are celebrating the release of OMG 2 teaser. OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar As Lord Shiva Looks Impressive; Film Co-Stars Pankaj Tripathi As Mahadev Bhakt (Watch Video).

'Money Shot'

'Good Job'

Makers did a very good job to attach some clips of #OMG part 1 in the #OMG2Teaser. The teaser looks rock solid, the entry of #AkshayKumar gives you goosebumps with that catchy BGM. And what to say about Pankaj Tripathi. Overall a very good teaser. pic.twitter.com/Aykv48mpY6 — ＲＯＭＥＯ👑 (@iromeostark) July 11, 2023

'Goosebumps'

The entry of Akshay Kumar, goosebumps stuff. Seems like he has nailed it to perfection as Lord Shiva. "Rakh Viswas Tu Hai Shiv Ka Das". Har Har Mahadev 🔱#OMG2Teaser pic.twitter.com/VU3ZEnrDUK — ＲＯＭＥＯ👑 (@iromeostark) July 11, 2023

'Blockbuster'

Everyone is telling it as A Blockbuster Teaser but I am telling about the Physique of #AkshayKumar in the Teaser which is Super se Upar this time 💥💥💥 Complete Dedication as Mahadev ❤#OMG2Teaser pic.twitter.com/MtksNjp4wC — TA 💫 #OMG2on11thAugust (@Tirlovesha) July 11, 2023

'Fantastic'

This #OMG2Teaser looks FANTASTIC🙏 • Wasn't expecting much yet it surprised me. @TripathiiPankaj & @akshaykumar look good together on screen. But this time story is about a believer, so i hope writers don't expose their hypocrisy if they deviate from their last film's ideology. pic.twitter.com/1tFkTJLOj8 — Cine Vichaar (@Cine_vichaar) July 11, 2023

'Creative'

Creative mind behind this scene deserves all awards 🙏 #OMG2 #OMG2Teaser pic.twitter.com/r6ZGrGhaXE — M A S A L U 🗡️ (@YourMasalu) July 11, 2023

