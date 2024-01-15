On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a picture of himself seeking blessings at a temple. The photo, radiating serenity, captures Bachchan offering milk to a Shiva Linga, a symbolic gesture of devotion and reverence. Dressed in a simple attire, Bachchan exudes a sense of spiritual calmness as he performs the puja. The caption accompanying the image simply reads "Om Namah Shivay," a powerful mantra dedicated to Lord Shiva. Vijay Deverakonda Shares Happy Pics From Sankranthi Celebrations With His Family!

Amitabh Bachchan Chants Om Namah Shivay:

T 4891 - ओम नमः शिवाय 🚩 pic.twitter.com/IYzcSsUylz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 15, 2024

