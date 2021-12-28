Ratan Tata, the Indian industrialist a former chairman of Tata Sons, celebrates his 84th birthday on December 28. On this special occasion, several industrialists and personalities from political, entertainment and other field, have extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the Tata scion. Anil Kapoor has not just wished the ‘the incredibly inspiring and humble’ business tycoon, but has also recalled his flight trip with him on Air India. The two travelled from New York to Mumbai and Anil Kapoor says, ‘lucky to have had the privilege and honour of travelling with you’.

Anil Kapoor’s Birthday Post For Ratan Tata

Happy Birthday to the incredibly inspiring & humble #RatanTata ! So lucky to have had the privilege and honour of travelling with you from New York to Mumbai on Air India! pic.twitter.com/OyobwMqkMr — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 28, 2021

