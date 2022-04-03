Vikrant Massey turns a year older on April 3 and so wishes has been pouring for the actor from every corner. However, it's wife, Sheetal Thakur's birthday post for her man that's damn cute. As she took to Instagram and shared a series of lovey-dovey clicks of the couple that are candid and how. "Happiest of birthdays to my incredibly talented smoke show of a Husband," she captioned the images. Vikrant Massey Gets Married to Sheetal Thakur in an Intimate Ceremony; Picture of Bride and Groom Goes Viral!

Sheetal Thakur Wishes Vikrant Massey:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheetal Vikrant Massey (@sheetalthakur)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)