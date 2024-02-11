Shahid Kapoor's black comedy crime thriller Farzi celebrated one-year anniversary since its release, garnering widespread acclaim for its captivating storyline and stellar performances. Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared a compelling video showcasing intense scenes from the thriller series, praising the Raj & DK directorial as a piece of art. His post resonated with fans, marking a year of appreciation for the gripping series. One Year Of Farzi: Raashii Khanna's Insta Pics Reveals Candid Behind-the-Scenes Moments with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati.

Shahid Kapoor's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)