Manushi Chhillar and Varun Tej are preparing for their upcoming movie, Operation Valentine, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 1. A new song titled "Rab Hai Gawah" has been released by the makers. Previously, the patriotic track "Vande Mataram" was unveiled, setting the tone. The latest song features romantic sequences between the lead pair, making it a fitting Valentine's anthem. Operation Valentine also signifies Manushi Chhillar’s first collaboration with actor Varun Tej. Look at Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar's Journey of Love in Romantic Track 'Rab Hain Gawah' from 'Operation Valentine'.

Watch Rab Hai Gawah Song

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)