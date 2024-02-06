After the success of the first track, "Vande Mataram", from the movie Operation Valentine, the makers dropped the second song from the film, "Rab Hain Gawah", on February 6. The romantic song featuring the lead stars Varun Tej and Manushi Chillar is graced by Shaan's vocals with the heartfelt lyrics penned by Kumaar. The romantic track features the mesmerising chemistry between the actors, setting up the mood ahead of Valentine's Week. The melodious track is produced by Mickey J Meyer. Operation Valentine, starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chillar, will be released on February 16 in Hindi and Telugu languages. Operation Valentine Postponed! Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar’s Film Will Now Hit the Theatres on March 1 (View Poster).

Check Out the Song ‘Rab Hain Gawah’ Here:

