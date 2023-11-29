After creating a stir online with his 'I'm a liver' statement, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry made a surprise entry into the Bigg Boss 17 house. Although his stay in the BB17 abode was short-lived, he managed to make a lasting impression. After leaving the show, Orry shared a new video on Instagram showing him enjoying the Mumbai rains. In the clip, Orry's bodyguards help him strip down to his bare chest as he lets the rains wash away his 'sanity'. Have a look! Orhan Awatramani aka Orry Says He's a 'Liver' In Viral Video, Sparks Memes and Hilarious Jokes Online - WATCH!

Orry Gets Wet in Mumbai's Rains:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

