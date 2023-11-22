Not only celebrities, even social media is obsessed with Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. Right from searching who he is to what he does for living, everyone has gone crazy to find many answers related to Orry. Now, Orhan has once again taken internet by storm because of his recent interview wherein he states that he 'lives', therefore, he is a 'liver'. ‘You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yea, I am a liver,” Orry says in the video which has led to memefest online. Check it out. Who Is Orry Aka Orhan Awatramani? All You Need To Know About Nysa Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Suhana Khan’s BFF!

Orry is a Liver!

Orry : I am a liver !! Liver in his body : pic.twitter.com/hK2HtqG3wR — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) November 22, 2023

Haha

Never ask Orry , 'What he does for a living ' because he's just a liverpic.twitter.com/zTTXuPoaAv — WalterBlack (@Samosaholic) November 22, 2023

ROFL

LOL

I am here to live I am a liver !! - Orry Baba !! #orry pic.twitter.com/8N8nlSdrYs — Anmol Kaur (@anmol_banga) November 22, 2023

OMG

Who Is Orry Answered!

After weeks of discussion, we finally know who #Orry is. He is a 'liver'. Who works on himself. And clings to celebrities! There. Go home now. https://t.co/6lQCOGVoEg — Sameet Mhatre (@5ameet) November 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)