Sohail Khan hosted a grand celebration at his residence on the occasion of Eid on April 11. The party was graced by family members and close friends, including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Preity Zinta, Bobby Deol, Orry and more. On Friday, April 12, Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, took to his Instagram handle to drop exclusive inside pictures from the event featuring him posing with the guests. Of all the pictures shared by Orry, one which stands out is the one capturing the internet sensation with Salman Khan. In the first picture, Salman Khan turned his back towards the camera as Orry smiled for a picture. The other pictures saw Orry doing his signature poses with Arhan Khan, Nirvana Khan, Arpita Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Alvira Agnihotri. The last story saw Orry again posing with Salman Khan, but this time, both facing the cameraThe photos were also shared by Orry's fan page. Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Orry and More Celebs Grace Sohail Khan’s Star-Studded Eid Party (Watch Videos).

Check Out Orry’s Insta Story Here:

Orry's Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check Out the Other Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unseen pictures of Orry (@orryunseen)

