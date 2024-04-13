Fashion enthusiast Urfi Javed and social media star Orhan Awatramani (Orry) sparked collaboration rumours after being spotted together. A video by Viral Bhayani shows them chatting and posing for photographers. Javed donned a unique butterfly-shaped top with a black skirt, while Orry opted for ripped jeans with a bold 'YOLO' inscription. The internet buzzed with speculation about a potential project between the two. Only time will tell if the cryptic meeting translates into a collaboration or if it was just a casual meet-up. Orry Reveals He Gets Rs 15 Lakh to 30 Lakh for Attending Weddings, Calls It His 'Primary' Source of Income.

Uorfi Javed and Orry Papped Together

