Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is a social media sensation. His latest Insta post has taken internet by storm. Orry, who was part of the Filmfare Awards 2024, has shared some unseen moments from the star-studded affair. From posing with bestie Janhvi Kapoor and sharing video of her performance, to him performing with hosts Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana on “Jamal Kudu” song, to clicking a selfie with Kareena Kapoor Khan, these fun-filled moments posted by him on Instagram are unmissable. Janhvi Kapoor’s Filmfare Awards 2024 Performance Photos and Videos: Actress Sets the Stage Ablaze As She Pays Tribute to Legendary Divas Rekha, Mumtaz, Aruna Irani.

Orry At Filmfare Awards 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

