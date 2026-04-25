Home

Socially Bollywood Orry Meets Rihanna at Fenty Beauty India Launch in Mumbai (Watch Video) Rihanna lit up Mumbai at the India launch of Fenty Beauty, where social media sensation Orry shared a viral moment with her. The glamorous event at Reliance Retail’s Tira store turned into a star-studded celebration.

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Mumbai witnessed a glamorous evening as Rihanna arrived in the city for the much-awaited India launch of Fenty Beauty. The event quickly became the talk of the town, especially after Orry was spotted posing with the global icon. Their pictures from the event have been widely shared online, capturing a fun and stylish moment. Held at Reliance Retail’s Tira, the launch also led into an exclusive afterparty attended by leading names from Bollywood and fashion. With Rihanna’s presence and Orry’s signature charm, the night turned into a memorable celebration of beauty, style and star power. Rihanna Adds Indian Touch at Fenty Beauty Launch Bash, Stuns in Manish Malhotra Haathphool.

Orry Meets Rihanna - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Manav Manglani's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).