Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, dropped a series of pics from Natasha Poonawalla's party on Instagram and they are full of energy! In the photos, the social media sensation can be seen posing with celebs in his signature style. The photo dump features Orry with the Jonas Brothers (Nick, Kevin, and Joe), Malaika Arora, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sussanne Khan and many more. "Everybody's posing, but they're posing like me," the caption of Orry's post reads! Orry Parties With Uorfi Javed, Shriya Saran, Kim Sharma and Others in Goa Ahead of New Year (See Viral Pics).

Orry Drops Photo Dump From Natasha Poonawalla's Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

