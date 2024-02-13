A launch event for a luxurious resort was hosted in Dubai, which attracted numerous celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood. The star-studded affair also saw social media sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry in attendance. Orry has shared a few pictures on Instagram from the party, in which he is seen posing alongside High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens. Additionally, he has shared moments with Malaika Arora and posted a video of Jennifer Lopez's jaw-dropping performance from the event. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry Parties in Style with Malaika Arora and Her Son Arhaan Khan in Dubai! (View Pics).

Orry Partying In Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

