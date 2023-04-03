Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has dropped some candid moments with B-town star kids from the NMACC event. These pictures were posted by him on his Insta Story that have also been reposted by his fan clubs. It shows him clicking selfies with Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Tania Shroff, Vedant Mahajan, AP Dhillon, Veer Pahariya and many others. Gigi Hadid Thanks Ambani Family for Hosting Her in Mumbai for NMACC Event; Supermodel Shares Pics From Her ‘Unforgettable First Trip to India’.

Orry At NMACC India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unseen pictures of Orry (@orryunseen)

Moments With B-Town Beauties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unseen pictures of Orry (@orryunseen)

Orry & Sara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unseen pictures of Orry (@orryunseen)

The Boys

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unseen pictures of Orry (@orryunseen)

Orry With Nysa, Veer And Others

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unseen pictures of Orry (@orryunseen)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)