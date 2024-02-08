Orry, a social media sensation, consistently leaves fans eagerly awaiting his latest pictures. His recent party photos have caused a stir on the internet. In these viral snapshots, Orry is captured having a great time with several B-town pals, including cricketer Mohammed Siraj. Among the celebrities featured in these party pictures are Tara Sutaria, Pia Sutaria, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Renée Sen, Collin DCunha and many others. These photos were taken at a party held last evening, February 7, in Mumbai. Sushmita Sen’s Daughter Renée Parties With Orry and Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui (View Pics & Watch Video).

Orry New Party Pics With Pals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unseen pictures of Orry (@orryunseen)

