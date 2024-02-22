Padmini Kolhapure is a grandmother! As per Telly Talk India, the veteran actress' son Priyaank Sharma and his wife Shaza Morani have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple tied the knot in February 2021 in an intimate ceremony. Also, FYI, Shaza is producer Karim Morani’s daughter. Note that an official announcement regarding the good news is still awaited. Priyaank Sharma And Shaza Morani Marriage: Shraddha Kapoor Spotted With Rohan Shrestha At Padmini Kolhapure’s Son’s Wedding (View Pics).

Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Welcome Baby Girl:

